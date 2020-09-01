Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong democracy activists urge German action on China

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists demonstrated outside the German Foreign Ministry on Tuesday as China's top diplomat visited the capital, urging the government in Berlin do more to try and force Beijing to address human rights issues.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 01-09-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 16:06 IST
Hong Kong democracy activists urge German action on China
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists demonstrated outside the German Foreign Ministry on Tuesday as China's top diplomat visited the capital, urging the government in Berlin do more to try and force Beijing to address human rights issues. Led by prominent activist Nathan Law, who fled Hong Kong for Britain shortly after China implemented a new national security law, the crowd held photos of imprisoned dissidents and chanted slogans like "free Hong Kong" and "stand up for human rights." China's contentious national security law for Hong Kong is seen by many as Beijing's boldest move yet to remove the legal firewall between the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong and the mainland's authoritarian Communist Party system.

Law told the crowd of about 100 to 150 supporters that it was "wishful thinking" from Germany and other western nations that China could be convinced to implement democratic reforms with dialogue and engagement alone. "This authoritarian government is going the opposite way," he said.

He said the European Union needed to increase pressure on China to respect "basic human rights" and that Germany, which holds the EU's rotating presidency, could lead the way. "Appeasement strategies are really, really useless," he said.

The downtown protest came as German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas hosted Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at an isolated government villa in a wooded area on the outskirts of the city, well removed from the demonstrators. Wang is currently in the middle of a five-nation European tour, which also includes Italy, France, the Netherlands and Norway.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi directs 3 entities to disgorge Rs 2.33 cr in fraudulent trade case 

Capital markets regulator Sebi has directed three entities to disgorge over Rs 2.33 crore of wrongful gains made by them by indulging in manipulative trading in the shares of Urja Global Ltd and Sampada Chemicals Ltd. Chetan Dogra and Cheta...

3,600 students appear for JEE Main in Odisha

Amidst strict enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols as many as 3,600 students appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination Main JEE Main in Odisha on Tuesday, official sources said. The students appeared for the examination in 26 different ce...

Salzburg gets path to Champions League via Israel or Belarus

Salzburg was drawn to face either Maccabi Tel-Aviv or Dinamo Brest on Tuesday in the Champions League playoffs. The Austrian champions will first play in either Israel or Belarus on Sept. 22 or 23, when the competition returns to a two-leg ...

JK govt withdraws 50 per cent 'corona tax' on liquor

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday withdrew the additional excise duty of 50 per cent levied on liquor after the outbreak of COVID-19 as a new excise policy for the remainder of 2020-2021 financial year came into force in the U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020