Left Menu
Development News Edition

Charlie Hebdo re-runs Prophet Mohammad cartoons to mark attack trial

French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo is republishing caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad which unleashed a wave of anger in the Muslim world to mark the start of the trial of alleged accomplices in the militant attack against it 2015.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 18:51 IST
Charlie Hebdo re-runs Prophet Mohammad cartoons to mark attack trial

French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo is republishing caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad which unleashed a wave of anger in the Muslim world to mark the start of the trial of alleged accomplices in the militant attack against it 2015. Among the cartoons, most of which were first published by a Danish newspaper in 2005 and then by Charlie Hebdo a year later, is one of Mohammad wearing a bomb-shaped turban with a lit fuse protruding.

"We will never lie down. We will never give up," editor Laurent "Riss" Sourisseau wrote in a piece to accompany the front cover that will be published in print on Wednesday. Twelve people, including some of the magazine's best-known cartoonists, were killed when Said and Cherif Kouachi stormed the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo and sprayed the building with automatic gunfire.

The Kouachi brothers and a third Islamist gunman who killed five people in the 48 hours that followed the Charlie Hebdo massacre were shot dead by police in different stand-offs, but 14 of their alleged accomplices go on trial on Wednesday. The decision to republish the cartoons will be seen by some as a defiant gesture in defence of free expression. But others may see it as a renewed provocation by a magazine that has long courted controversy with its satirical attacks on religion.

After the 2006 publication of the cartoons, Jihadists online warned the weekly would pay for its mockery. For Muslims, any depiction of the Prophet is blasphemous. "The freedom to caricature and the freedom to dislike them are enshrined and nothing justifies violence," the French Council of the Muslim Faith wrote on Twitter in response.

Muslims have previously said the turban cartoon branded all Muslims as terrorists, as did a Charlie Hebdo cartoon showing the Prophet reacting to Islamist militants by saying: “It’s hard to be loved by idiots.” In 2007, a French court rejected accusations by Islamic groups that the publication incited hatred against Muslims.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Boris Johnson faces rocky autumn as Parliament returns

British lawmakers returned to Parliament on Tuesday after a six-week summer break, with Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic setting the stage for a turbulent fall. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is trying to coax British workers back to ...

India accuses China of fresh 'provocative actions' at mountain border

Indias foreign ministry on Tuesday accused Chinese troops of taking provocative actions on the disputed Himalayan mountain border while commanders from both sides were holding talks on Monday to defuse tensions between the Asian giants.Due ...

Washington Football Team honors Gibbs, Taylor

Two streets near FedExField are being renamed after Washington Football Team fan favorites Joe Gibbs and Sean Taylor. The team announced Tuesday that the main street leading to one entrance of FedExField in Landover, Md., is to be deemed Se...

Kia Motors reports 74 pc increase in August sales at 10,845 units

Kia Motors India on Tuesday reported a 74 per cent increase in sales at 10,845 units in August as compared with 6,236 units in the same month last year. Owing to recovery of demand in the domestic market since resuming operations after the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020