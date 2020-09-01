Left Menu
Bahrain king tells Kushner Gulf stability relies on Saudi

Reuters | Manama | Updated: 01-09-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 19:36 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Flickr

The king of Bahrain told White House adviser Jared Kushner on Tuesday that stability in the Gulf region relies on Saudi Arabia, state news agency BNA said.

Kushner is visiting Gulf countries following an Aug. 13 accord between the United Arab Emirates and Israel to normalize relations and has said he hopes more countries will also cement ties with Israel.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain's close ally, has said its price for normalizing relations with Israel is the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

