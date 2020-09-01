Saudi Arabia postpones FII conference to January 2021 due to coronavirus

Saudi Arabia has postponed its fourth Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference to January 2021 from October this year, the organisers said on Tuesday, due to global travel issues related to the coronavirus pandemic. The conference, which attracts chief executives of global companies and top government officials, will now be held on January 26-28, 2021, in Riyadh, with the title "The Neo-Renaissance".

It was previously scheduled to take place on October 28-29.