Left Menu
Development News Edition

Section of wall on old Amsterdam canal collapses

Dijksma this year launched a 300 million euro project to strengthen the city's many sagging bridges and canal walls, built on Amsterdam's sandy ground. The wall that collapsed belongs to the nearby University of Amsterdam.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 01-09-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 21:58 IST
Section of wall on old Amsterdam canal collapses
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A section of wall and sidewalk on one of Amsterdam's historic canals collapsed on Tuesday in a rare accident, but nobody was injured.

The roughly 15 meter (50 foot) section of wall on the Grimburgwal, near the city's central Dam square, abruptly fell into the water shortly after noon. City council member Sharon Dijksma told local TV station AT5 the cause was not yet known, but it could have been caused by a sinkhole under the wall. Dijksma this year launched a 300 million euro project to strengthen the city's many sagging bridges and canal walls, built on Amsterdam's sandy ground.

The wall that collapsed belongs to the nearby University of Amsterdam. Nearby buildings appeared undamaged, and city engineers were hurrying to support the remaining wall. Amsterdam's 17th-century canal ring has been on the UNESCO World Heritage List since 2010, though the area affected belongs to the even older city centre, close to the south end of the famed Red Light district.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

2 more MLAs test COVID-19 positive in Odisha

Two more MLAs in Odisha on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, raising the number of lawmakers infected with the disease to 16 in the state. Bari MLA Sunanda Das in her twitter post said, I have tested Covid positive. Now I am in home iso...

Himachal Pradesh reports four more COVID-19 deaths, 139 fresh cases

Himachal Pradesh reported four more COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 41, while 139 new cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 6,256. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,525, Additional C...

Defying local officials, Trump arrives in Kenosha amid protests and racial unrest

Defying requests to stay away, President Donald Trump arrived in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday to highlight his law and order re-election campaign theme in a city upended by protests after the shooting of a Black man by a white police offi...

PM Modi to address Leadership Summit of USISPF

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver key note address to the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF on Thursday, organisers announced on Tuesday. We are honored that Prime Minister Modi has taken tim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020