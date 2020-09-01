Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak bans 5 dating, live streaming apps for uploading 'immoral' content

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said in a statement that the action was taken against Tinder, Tagged, Skout, Grindr and SayHi after they failed to take down the improper material. It said that the apps were asked to remove "dating services" and moderate live streaming content "in accordance with the local laws of Pakistan" but they ignored the warning.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 01-09-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 22:09 IST
Pak bans 5 dating, live streaming apps for uploading 'immoral' content
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pakistan's telecom watchdog on Tuesday blocked five online dating and live streaming applications, including Tinder, for allegedly showing "immoral" content. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said in a statement that the action was taken against Tinder, Tagged, Skout, Grindr and SayHi after they failed to take down the improper material.

It said that the apps were asked to remove "dating services" and moderate live streaming content "in accordance with the local laws of Pakistan" but they ignored the warning. "Since the platforms did not respond to the notices within the stipulated time, therefore the authority issued orders for blocking of the said applications," the regulator said.

However, the PTA said it would reconsider blocking of the apps if their companies committed to follow the laws of the country and moderated the "indecent" content. The PTA regularly takes action against sites for showing "immoral" content. It also takes action on complaints by the public against apps and websites.

Two months ago, it banned live streaming application Bigo and issued a "final warning" to video-sharing service TikTok over obscene material. It also banned PlayerUnknown's Battle Ground (PUBG) game on June 1 on complaints that it was addictive and students were wasting a lot of time playing the game.

But the ban was revoked in July after the watchdog was given assurance that laws will be followed and parents' concerns would be addressed.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal Pradesh reports four more COVID-19 deaths, 139 fresh cases

Himachal Pradesh reported four more COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 41, while 139 new cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 6,256. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,525, Additional C...

2 more MLAs test COVID-19 positive in Odisha

Two more MLAs in Odisha on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, raising the number of lawmakers infected with the disease to 16 in the state. Bari MLA Sunanda Das in her twitter post said, I have tested Covid positive. Now I am in home iso...

Defying local officials, Trump arrives in Kenosha amid protests and racial unrest

Defying requests to stay away, President Donald Trump arrived in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday to highlight his law and order re-election campaign theme in a city upended by protests after the shooting of a Black man by a white police offi...

PM Modi to address Leadership Summit of USISPF

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver key note address to the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF on Thursday, organisers announced on Tuesday. We are honored that Prime Minister Modi has taken tim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020