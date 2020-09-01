Left Menu
INDRA NAVY - 2020 postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, two Navies to hold non-contact 'Passage Exercise' in Bay of Bengal

INDRA NAVY-2020, the joint exercise between Indian and Russia Navy earlier planned in Vladivostok (Russia) has been postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Updated: 01-09-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 23:29 IST
INDRA NAVY-2020, the joint exercise between Indian and Russia Navy earlier planned in Vladivostok (Russia) has been postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic situation. Sources said Russian Navy has instead proposed conducting a "non-contact, at sea only" Passage Exercise (PASSEX), to maintain the continuity engagements between the two Navies.

Russian Navy ships Admiral Vinogradov (Destroyer), Admiral Tributs (Destroyer) and Boris Butoma (Tanker) with integral helicopters will be visiting the port of Hambantota (Sri Lanka) from August 31- September 3 before proceeding to Russia. According to sources, INDRA NAVY-2020 is planned as PASSEX on September 4-5 during the passage of Russian Navy ships from Hambantota to Malacca Straits in the Bay of Bengal.

Indian Navy will deploy ships Ranvijay (Destroyer), Sahyadri (Frigate), Kiltan (Corvette) and Shakti (Tanker) with integrated Helicopters. Sources said as part of INDRA NAVY 2020, maritime operations such as Flying, Gun Firing on Surface and Aerial Targets, Tracking Exercises and Replenishment at Sea Approaches (RASAPS) are planned.

India-Russia (INDRA) Exercises between the Army, Navy and Air Force of the two countries have been held since 2005. Joint Tri-Services Exercises "INDRA" are also being held once in two years since 2017. The last INDRA Tri-Services Exercise was held in India in December 2019. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be leaving for a three-day visit to Russia tomorrow.

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will leave for Moscow tomorrow on a three-day visit to Russia. He will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting during his visit," Office of Defence Minister said in a tweet.

