Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plume spews from natural gas well off Texas coast

Nueces County said the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the National Weather Service are monitoring the air but haven't reported significant findings. The Coast Guard said the platform is owned by Houston-based Magellan E&P Holdings Inc. The company referred questions to Witt O'Brien's, which is handling Magellan's operational response to the incident.

PTI | Corpuschristi | Updated: 02-09-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 11:28 IST
Plume spews from natural gas well off Texas coast

Efforts to stem a plume spewing Tuesday from an offshore natural gas well platform in Texas have been hampered by rough waters, but officials say the environmental impact has been minimal. The U.S. Coast Guard said that in addition to the plume, a sound like a jet engine came from the unmanned platform located about 3 miles (5 kilometers) offshore from Bob Hall Pier on Padre Island.

U.S. Coast Guard spokeswoman Hailye Reynolds said “very rough” waters caused by high winds have meant that no one has been able to reach the platform by boat. Reynolds said they haven't seen any environmental impact to the shoreline but that there was a light natural gas sheen surrounding the platform that is 300 feet (91 meters) by 100 feet (30 meters).

“It's not a big concern because it's very light and usually natural gas just evaporates upon impact, so we're not too concerned,” Reynolds said. Nueces County said the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the National Weather Service are monitoring the air but haven't reported significant findings.

The Coast Guard said the platform is owned by Houston-based Magellan E&P Holdings Inc. The company referred questions to Witt O'Brien's, which is handling Magellan's operational response to the incident. Witt O'Brien's spokesman Sean Fitzgerald said they are working closely with the Coast Guard. He said they don't yet know what caused the well to begin emitting the plume of natural gas, water and condensate.

“When we are able to to get to the platform, we'll be much better able to determine a very quick course of action to stop the plume, but at this point we're just very limited and very frustrated because of the weather conditions,” Fitzgerald said. Last month four people were killed when a dredging vessel in the Port of Corpus Christi hit a submerged propane pipeline, causing an explosion.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

UK man guilty of trying to smuggle generator from US to Iran

A U.K. citizen has pleaded guilty in Florida to federal charges related to violating an embargo and attempting to smuggle industrial equipment to Iran. Colin Fisher, 45, pleaded guilty on Monday in Pensacola federal court to violating the I...

Tennis-Raonic concerned about French Open crowds amid COVID-19 surge

The prospect of playing the French Open in a months time with thousands of fans in attendance is a worry for Milos Raonic amid a recent surge in COVID-19 infections in France. The former world number three advanced to the U.S. Open second r...

Australian barley growers to target domestic market, shift to alternative crops next season

Australian farmers will be forced to sell their barley supplies to the domestic livestock industry or cheaper international markets after China effectively banned imports from Australia, farmers said on Wednesday.China late on Tuesday said ...

Report: Algorithm question complicates TikTok sale

Sale talks for TikToks US operations have been complicated by the key question of whether the apps core algorithms can be included as part of a deal, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal that cited unidentified people familiar w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020