Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwe investigating deaths of 22 elephants, more expected

The number of elephants dying in western Zimbabwe from a suspected bacterial infection, possibly from eating poisonous plants, has risen to 22, and “more deaths are expected,” a spokesman for the country's parks agency said Wednesday.

PTI | Harare | Updated: 02-09-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 21:16 IST
Zimbabwe investigating deaths of 22 elephants, more expected
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of elephants dying in western Zimbabwe from a suspected bacterial infection, possibly from eating poisonous plants, has risen to 22, and "more deaths are expected," a spokesman for the country's parks agency said Wednesday. Most of the elephants dying in the Pandamasue Forest, located between the vast Hwange National Park and Victoria Falls, were young or weak, said Tinashe Farawo, spokesman for the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority.

With food scarce, younger elephants that can't reach higher tree branches "end up eating everything and some of the vegetation that they eat might be poisonous," Farawo told The Associated Press. He said the problem could persist through the dry season. Zimbabwe has been facing successive climate-induced droughts in recent years, leaving animals with less water and vegetation for food, he said.

Apart from possible bacterial infection, some of the animals could be dying due to the stress of walking long distances for food and water, said Farawo. Farawo said overpopulation had become "the biggest threat" to the survival of wildlife in the southern African country's parks. The "animals are becoming a threat to themselves," he said.

The dead young elephants were found with their tusks still on their bodies, ruling out poaching. In recent years poachers in Zimbabwe have poisoned dozens of elephants with cyanide and then have taken their ivory tusks to sell them to illegal traders. Investigations will also try to establish if there is a link between the deaths and those reported in neighboring Botswana. Farawo, the parks spokesman, said so far "there is no evidence to link the Botswana incident and what is happening in Zimbabwe." Scientists are investigating the deaths last month of more than 275 elephants in Botswana's Okavango Delta area. Poaching, poisoning and anthrax have also been ruled out in those deaths.

Animal welfare groups such as the African Wildlife Foundation, have expressed "concern" at the mysterious deaths of elephants in Botswana and Zimbabwe. Parks rangers should urgently remove and destroy the carcasses of the elephants that are in close proximity to human settlements "to prevent any potential transfer of pathogens as a precautionary measure," said African Wildlife Foundation Vice President of Species Conservation and Science Philip Muruthi, who is based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Botswana has the world's largest elephant population, estimated at 156,000 and Zimbabwe has the second largest, estimated at 85,000. Last year about 200 elephants in Zimbabwe died of starvation as a result of the country's drought. Zimbabwe argues that it should be allowed to sell some of its elephants to foreign zoos to ease congestion and also raise more money for conservation, especially with COVID-19 induced lockdowns preventing visits of tourists from rich countries.

The congestion of wildlife in Zimbabwe's parks has also resulted in increased conflict between animals and humans living close to the national parks or forests. More than 50 people have been killed in such conflicts countrywide so far this year, the deadliest in a decade, said the parks spokesman.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Former and incumbent DST secretaries discuss road ahead for dept as it completes 50 years

Former and incumbent secretaries of the Department of Science and Technology DST discussed the road ahead as they traced its 50-year journey this week, according to a statement on Wednesday. Principal Scientific Adviser K VijayRaghavan, who...

UN atomic watchdog: N Korea still enriching uranium

There are no signs that North Korea has been reprocessing fuel from its main nuclear reactor into plutonium over the past year, but Pyongyang appears to still be enriching uranium, which could potentially be used in a nuclear weapon, the U....

CBDT issues refunds of Rs 98,625 cr to over 26.2 lakh taxpayers till Sep 1

The Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT on Wednesday issued refunds of over Rs 98,625 crores to over 26.2 lakh taxpayers between April 1 and September 1.Income tax refunds of Rs 29,997 crores have been issued in 24,50,041 cases, the Income T...

Ravichandran Ashwin reveals Ricky Ponting's advice to players ahead of IPL

As the Indian Premier League IPL inches closer, Delhi Capitals Ravichandran Ashwin said that head coach Ricky Ponting has made it very clear to the players that they will have to manage their workload well as it is going to play a key role ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020