Cycling-Van Aert sprints to fifth stage victory on the Tour de France

Cycling-Van Aert sprints to fifth stage victory on the Tour de FranceReuters | Paris | Updated: 02-09-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 21:23 IST
Belgian Wouth van Aert won the fifth stage of the Tour de France, a 183-km ride from Gap that featured no breakaway, an almost unprecedented scenario in normal racing conditions in the modern era on Wednesday.
Dutchman Cees Bol was second and Sam Bennett took third place to become the first Irishman to wear the green jersey for the points classification since Sean Kelly in 1990. France's Julian Alaphilippe retained the overall leader's yellow jersey after staying tucked in the peloton the whole day.
Thursday's sixth stage is a 191-km middle-mountain trek from Le Teil to the Mont Aigoual.
