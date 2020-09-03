French economic recovery plan should create 160,000 jobs -PM

French economic recovery plan should create 160,000 jobs -PMReuters | Paris | Updated: 03-09-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 11:32 IST
French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday he hoped the country's 100 billion euro ($118.03 billion) economic recovery plan would create 160,000 jobs by 2021.
Speaking on RTL radio, he had earlier said the plan aimed at erasing the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis over two years as well as helping to avert widespread job losses.
