Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he is looking forward to address the third leadership summit of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) later in the day and will share his views on 'Navigating New Challenges'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 12:22 IST
PM Modi to share his views on 'Navigating New Challenges' during USISPF address
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he is looking forward to addressing the third leadership summit of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) later in the day and will share his views on 'Navigating New Challenges'. "Looking forward to addressing the @USISPForum #USIndiasummit2020. Will be sharing my views on 'Navigating New Challenges.' Do join live this evening, September 3, at 9 pm India time," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

The USISPF is a non-profit organization that works for the partnership between India and the United States. The theme of the five-day summit that began on August 31 is 'US-India Navigating New Challenges'.

The theme covers various subjects such as India's potential in becoming a global manufacturing hub, opportunities in India's gas market, ease of doing business to attract FDI in India, common opportunities and challenges in tech space, India-Pacific economic issues, innovation in public health and others.

