Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Hamilton takes Formula One's 'party mode' ban as a compliment

"I think (it) is a compliment at the end of the day," he told reporters. Williams driver George Russell, whose struggling team use Mercedes engines, said champions Mercedes were so far ahead in qualifying it would make little difference.

Reuters | Monza | Updated: 04-09-2020 00:29 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 00:23 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton takes Formula One's 'party mode' ban as a compliment
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton said he saw a clampdown on engine modes as a compliment to his dominant Mercedes team and suspected the move could backfire on rivals seeking to slow him down. Speaking at the Italian Grand Prix on Thursday, the six- times world champion said the so-called 'party mode' ban could even give him a boost on Sunday.

Teams must now run their engines in the same mode in qualifying and the race after the governing FIA issued a technical directive aimed at making it easier to monitor power units. Until now drivers could use different modes for more performance when needed, particularly in qualifying.

Mercedes have started all seven races this season on pole position and won six, with Hamilton triumphant five times. "What's crazy is this switch, they've said it's for one reason and then you've got Red Bull who came out and said 'No, no, we were going after them to hold them back," he told Sky Sports television.

"So someone is not telling the truth. All we can do is just smile and keep working hard," added the Briton. "I think (it) is a compliment at the end of the day," he told reporters.

Williams driver George Russell, whose struggling team use Mercedes engines, said champions Mercedes were so far ahead in qualifying it would make little difference. "If anything it's only going to help them even more in the race, so the whole idea of trying to slow them down is actually going to go completely the opposite way, and is only going to enhance their performance," he added.

"I think what Mercedes have done to improve the engine to allow us to run a very high engine mode for the races is really impressive. She's going to be flying on the Sundays."

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Google announces new AI research institute with NSF

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Alleged poisoning of Russian opposition leader a ‘grave concern’, says chemical weapons watchdog

Mr. Navalny, a prominent anti-corruption activist, remains in a coma two weeks after falling violently ill during a flight from the town of Tomsk, in Siberia, to Moscow. He was later airlifted to Berlin for treatment, after Russian author...

US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower on tech sell-off, investors eye slow recovery

Wall Streets main indexes closed sharply lower on Thursday, marking their deepest one-day dives in months as investors dumped the high-flying technology sector, while economic data highlighted concerns about a long and difficult recovery. T...

'My life's work': Venezuelan union leader vows to defend workers after pardon

One of Venezuelas most influential union leaders has vowed to press on with his fight for workers rights after his release this week from two years of detention in a military prison on what he calls trumped up charges.Soldiers detained Rube...

France calls on US to withdraw sanctions on world court

France called on the United States on Thursday to withdraw sanctions levelled on top officials of the International Criminal Court, saying they are a grave attack on the court and put into question the independence of justice. U.S. Secretar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020