Left Menu
Development News Edition

5.0 magnitude quake strikes Japan's Fukui Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 on Friday struck the Reihoku District of Japan's Fukui Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 04-09-2020 10:22 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 10:08 IST
5.0 magnitude quake strikes Japan's Fukui Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 on Friday struck the Reihoku District of Japan's Fukui Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). The temblor occurred at 9:10 am (local time), with its epicenter at a latitude of 36.1 degrees north and a longitude of 136.2 degrees east, and at depth of 10 kilometers.

The quake logged 5 lower in some parts of Fukui Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7. So far, no tsunami warning has been issued.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar holds tight ahead of key U.S. jobs data

The dollar steadied against major currencies on Friday as traders awaited key U.S. jobs data that will shed light on the strength of economic recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.The euro was in focus before data on German industrial orde...

Riddhima pays homage to father Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary

On late actor Rishi Kapoors 68th birth anniversary on Friday, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni penned an emotional note and said she misses him every day. In an Instagram post, Riddhima said her father gave her the gift of compassion and ...

People News Roundup: Harry and Meghan team up with Netflix in major Hollywood move; Revised Weinstein settlement draws opposition at court hearing and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Revised Weinstein settlement draws opposition at court hearingLawyers for Harvey Weinsteins bankrupt film studio on Wednesday presented a revised proposal to settle sexual misconduct clai...

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 39-lakh mark

As many as 83,341 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, Indias COVID-19 tally crossed 39-lakh mark on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 1,096 more deaths reported in the last 24 h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020