Taiwan refutes 'rumours' of shooting Chinese Su-35 fighter jet

Taiwan on Friday dismissed reports that a Chinese Su-35 fighter jet has been shot down by its air defence systems and termed it fake news.

"In response to rumours online that claim a Chinese Su-35 fighter jet had been shot down by Taiwan air defence systems, #ROCAirForce would like to categorically state this is fake news. We urge netizens to not spread it and strongly condemn this malicious act," said Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense in a tweet.

The Ministry in a statement said Air Force Command pointed out that it strongly condemns such malicious acts by deliberately creating and disseminating false information on the Internet. (ANI)