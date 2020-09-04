Indian High Commissioner meets Bangladesh Commerce Minister, discusses ways to boost trade relations

High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Riva Ganguly Das met Commerce Minister of Bangladesh, Tipu Munshi and discussed ways to boost trade relations between the two countries. "HC Smt. Riva Ganguly Das (@rivagdas) met H.E. Mr. Tipu Munshi, MP, Hon'ble Minister of Commerce on 03 Sep 2020 to discuss meaures to boost #IndiaBangladesh trade relations," Indian High Commission here said in a tweet.

The Daukandi (Bangladesh) - Sonamura (Tripura) Inland Waterway Protocol route was operationalised on Thursday marking a milestone in India-Bangladesh relations. "Bangladeshi vessel, MB Premier carrying cement started from Daukandi on September 3, 2020, and will reach Sonamura on September 5, 2020, traversing 93 km along the river Gumti. This would be the first-ever export consignment from Bangladesh to Tripura through the inland waterways," the government of India said in a release. (ANI)