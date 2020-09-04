Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian High Commissioner meets Bangladesh Commerce Minister, discusses ways to boost trade relations

High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Riva Ganguly Das met Commerce Minister of Bangladesh, Tipu Munshi and discussed ways to boost trade relations between the two countries.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 04-09-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 23:57 IST
Indian High Commissioner meets Bangladesh Commerce Minister, discusses ways to boost trade relations
Riva Ganguly Das met Commerce Minister of Bangladesh, Tipu Munshi (Photo tweeted by Indian High Commission). Image Credit: ANI

High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Riva Ganguly Das met Commerce Minister of Bangladesh, Tipu Munshi and discussed ways to boost trade relations between the two countries. "HC Smt. Riva Ganguly Das (@rivagdas) met H.E. Mr. Tipu Munshi, MP, Hon'ble Minister of Commerce on 03 Sep 2020 to discuss meaures to boost #IndiaBangladesh trade relations," Indian High Commission here said in a tweet.

The Daukandi (Bangladesh) - Sonamura (Tripura) Inland Waterway Protocol route was operationalised on Thursday marking a milestone in India-Bangladesh relations. "Bangladeshi vessel, MB Premier carrying cement started from Daukandi on September 3, 2020, and will reach Sonamura on September 5, 2020, traversing 93 km along the river Gumti. This would be the first-ever export consignment from Bangladesh to Tripura through the inland waterways," the government of India said in a release. (ANI)

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Time to move on! New action game FAU-G to soon replace PUBG in India

Ethiopia receives US$14.85m grant for COVID-19 education response project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Former champion Osaka survives scare to reach last 16 in New York

Former champion Naomi Osaka survived a third-round scare before grinding out a 6-3 6-74 6-2 victory over Ukrainian teenager Marta Kostyuk to reach the last 16 of the U.S. Open on Friday. The Japanese fourth seed looked out of sorts in the s...

Doping-WADA to look at new sanctions after U.S. threat to pull funding

The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA said on Friday it will consider amending rules to punish stakeholders who withdraw funding after the United States threatened to pull its contributions unless reforms it demands are met. The WADA executive ...

Sushant case: NCB arrests Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Friday arrested Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda in connection with the drugs probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death, officials said. Various angles surrounding the death of the 34-year-ol...

Soccer-Milan sign Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz on loan

AC Milan have signed attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz from La Liga champions Real Madrid on a season-long loan, the Serie A club said on Friday. The 21-year-old Spaniard scored twice in 21 games in all competitions for Real after his arriva...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020