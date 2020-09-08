Left Menu
Russia records 5,099 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia has registered 5,099 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,185 yesterday), which brings the cumulative total to 1,035,789, the country's coronavirus response centre said on Tuesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 08-09-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 14:43 IST
Russia records 5,099 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], September 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 5,099 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,185 yesterday), which brings the cumulative total to 1,035,789, the country's coronavirus response centre said on Tuesday. "Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,099 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 1,184 (23.2 per cent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response centre said in a statement, adding that the total count has reached 1,035,789.

Moscow recorded 695 cases, St. Petersburg registered 210 cases, and the Rostov region confirmed 147 new cases. No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region and the Nenets Autonomous Region. In the past 24 hours, Russia recorded 122 COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 17,993, and 6,772 recoveries, taking the total to 850,049.

According to the public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 38.9 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 205,000 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring. (ANI/Sputnik)

