Left Menu
Development News Edition

India-Angola hold first joint commission meeting, reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties

The Indian side offered to share its expertise to support the Angolan Government's economic diversification plans through capacity building, infrastructure development in key areas, a joint press communique after India-Angola first joint Commission meeting said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 18:30 IST
India-Angola hold first joint commission meeting, reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties
The meeting was co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Angola counterpart Tete Antonio.. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian side offered to share its expertise to support the Angolan Government's economic diversification plans through capacity building, infrastructure development in key areas, a joint press communique after India-Angola first joint Commission meeting said on Tuesday. The Angola-India Joint Commission held its first session on September 7 through video-conferencing.

The session was co-chaired by the External Affairs Minister of India, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and the Minister of External Relations of the Republic of Angola, Ambassador Tete Antonio. "The two Ministers satisfactorily acknowledged the excellent bilateral cooperation between the two countries and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen bilateral ties based on the principles and values of democracy," the joint press communique said.

It said the two Ministers reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations in the areas of political, economic, trade and investment, defence and security and development cooperation. "They also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, including counter-terrorism and security." Stressing that the two sides noted that bilateral exchanges had acquired a renewed push, following the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joao Lourenco at Johannesburg in July 2018 on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, it said the meeting set the way forward for intensification of bilateral economic relations.

"The Indian side offered to share India's expertise to support the Angolan Government's economic diversification plans through capacity building, infrastructure development in key areas of health, education, solar electrification, mining, agriculture, fisheries, food processing etc, while also leveraging Angola's strengths in the petroleum and diamonds sector," the joint communique said. The Joint Commission noted that Angola-India development partnership could be further strengthened through lines of credit and buyer's credit arrangements to enhance capacity of Angolan entities in areas like agriculture, defence, energy, industry, and sustainable water projects, health and pharmacy etc, said the joint communique.

As per the communique, both sides expressed satisfaction at the tangible outcome of the 1st Joint Commission in the form of signing of the following documents -- Agreement on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, official and service passports; MoU for cooperation in the field of Health ; and MoU for cooperation between Ministry of External Relations of Angola and Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service. "The Angolan Minister of External Relations congratulated his Indian counterpart on India's election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the term 2021-22. On his turn, the Indian Minister of External Affairs thanked the Angolan Minister for continuing support of Angola to India at the UN and other multilateral bodies and appreciated the positive leadership provided by Angola in facilitating the resolution of disputes and conflicts in Africa through dialogue and negotiation," it said.

"Both the Governments shared the view that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is a global scourge and resolved to combat it through coordinated regional and global efforts, including at the UN," it added. As per the communique, it was agreed that the 2nd session of the Angola-India Joint Commission would be held in New Delhi in 2022 on a mutually convenient date. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Man held after he fired shots in the air

A 26-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly fired shots in the air outside a grocery shop in central Delhis Chandni Mahal area, police said on Tuesday. The accused Aarif, who is an auto rickshaw driver, was arrested from Bhajanpura in...

House to investigate DeJoy possible campaign law violations

House Democrats said Tuesday they will investigate whether Postmaster General Louis DeJoy encouraged employees at his former business to contribute to Republican candidates and then reimbursed them in the guise of bonuses, a violation of ca...

Seven Indian-Americans in Forbes' list of richest people in US

Seven Indian-Americans have figured in Forbes list of richest Americans, topped by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for the third year in a row. The 2020 Forbes list of 400 Richest People in America has been topped by Bezos, 56 who has a net worth...

Chinese troops carried rods, spears and clubs in aggressive approach towards Indian post: Govt sources on fresh border tension

Chinese troops carried rods, spears, clubs and sharp weapons in trying to close in on an Indian position in Mukhpari area of Rezang-La ridgeline in eastern Ladakh on Monday evening, government sources said on Tuesday. As tension escalated a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020