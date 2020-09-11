Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uyghur victim families narrate horrific experiences about Chinese atrocities

As China faces worldwide condemnation over the atrocities faced by Uyghur Muslims of Xinjiang Autonomous Region, victims from the community narrates horrific experiences in a recent webinar hosted by Campaign for Uyghurs, an organization for the human rights and democratic freedoms for the Uyghurs and other Turkic people.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 11-09-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 20:01 IST
Uyghur victim families narrate horrific experiences about Chinese atrocities
Uyghur victim families narrated horrific experiences about Chinese atrocities. Image Credit: ANI

As China faces worldwide condemnation over the atrocities faced by Uyghur Muslims of Xinjiang Autonomous Region, victims from the community narrates horrific experiences in a recent webinar hosted by Campaign for Uyghurs, an organization for the human rights and democratic freedoms for the Uyghurs and other Turkic people. According to the recent report by the academic Adeian Zenz and IPAC, Uyghur women are subject to forced abortion particularly if they fail to comply with the Chinese Communist Party arbitrary birth spacing requirements which generally require Uyghur women to wait between 3 or 4 years in between having children.

One of the former detainees Zumret Dawut said, "We were administered unknown medicines. The medication made us extremely lethargic and we noticed that our menstrual cycle stopped and till that day my cycle has not returned. We were also injected with an unknown substance once a week". Ziba Murat, a Uyghur American residing in Virginia and also a daughter of Dr Gulshan Abbas who is under Chinese government detention said, "My mother is missing and I don't know where she was taken from her home to concentration camps on September 11, 2018. My mom's case is just a tip of the iceberg, as there are millions of other families who have suffered in similar ways."

The Communist Party of China has detained at least 8 million Uyghurs and other minorities in concentration camps. Reports claim that At least 80,000 Uyghur were sent to work in factories across China against their will. Kelley Currie, Ambassador-at-large for global women issues who was also part of the panel said, "The CCP has always shown utter disregard to the sanity of human lives and basic human dignity and this is what is happening in Xinjiang. Their effort to attack the core of Uyghur identity at the family level is so pernicious that we often lack a vocabulary to even explain how horrific this is".

Meanwhile, Nury A. Turkel, U.S. commission on international religious freedom said "UCIRF commended the U.S. government for taking action against these issues by banning imports from Chinese companies suspected of using forced labors". According to reports, around 80 per cent of Uyghur women of childbearing age in the four Uyghur-populated prefectures have been targeted for forced sterilization.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Virus spiking in eastern Europe; Hungary drafts 'war plan'

The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases spiked Friday in parts of eastern Europe, with Hungary and the Czech Republic registering all-time daily highs. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said his government was drafting a war plan ...

Bahrain to normalise ties with Israel, Israeli media say

The Gulf state of Bahrain is to normalise relations with Israel, the diplomatic correspondent for Israels public broadcaster Kan said on Friday, without citing sources.Another Israeli reporter, Raphael Ahren of the Times of Israel, said U.S...

U.S. expects to identify Belarus sanctions targets in a few days

The United States signaled on Friday that it will soon punish individual Belarusians with sanctions for election fraud and a brutal crackdown on protests as Washington urged Russia to tell Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to step d...

Colombia defense minister asks forgiveness after second night of protests

Colombias defense minister apologized on Friday on behalf of the national police for an incident of police brutality that sparked two nights of protests that rocked parts of capital Bogota and satellite city Soacha, leaving 11 dead and hund...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020