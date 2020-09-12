Left Menu
Muraleedharan shares views on counter-terrorism, India-Pacific at 27th ASEAN Regional Forum ministerial meet

Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, on Saturday participated in the 27th ASEAN Regional Forum ministerial meeting through video conference, where he shared his views on issues including counter-terrorism, COVID-19 and India-Pacific.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 11:58 IST
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan participating in the 27th ASEAN Regional Forum ministerial meet on Saturday. (Photo source: V Muraleedharan Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, on Saturday participated in the 27th ASEAN Regional Forum ministerial meeting through video conference, where he shared his views on issues including counter-terrorism, COVID-19 and India-Pacific. In a tweet, the minister said that India will co-chair the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) workshops on port security and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

"Glad to participate in the 27th ASEAN Regional Forum Ministerial. Shared India's views on COVID-19, maritime security, Indo-Pacific, counter-terrorism. India will co-chair the ARF workshops on port security and UNCLOS. Thank Vietnam for its leadership," he wrote. Last month, the 8th East Asia Summit Economic Ministers' Meeting (EAS-EMM) was held virtually.

According to a joint statement issued after the meeting, economic ministers from the 10 ASEAN member states and eight other countries, including India, underscored the importance of strengthening regional supply chains to make them resilient and less vulnerable to shocks besides advancing sustainable economic growth. (ANI)

