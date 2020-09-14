Protest underway in Israel's Ben Gurion airport ahead of Netanyahu's departure to US

Left Menu
Protesters have gathered at the Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to depart to the United States for the signing ceremony of landmark peace deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday (local time).

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 14-09-2020 02:55 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 02:55 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Image Credit: ANI

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Protesters have gathered at the Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to depart to the United States for the signing ceremony of landmark peace deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday (local time). Earlier in the day, Netanyahu announced a new three-week nationwide lockdown beginning this coming Friday due to the resurgence of coronavirus cases.

"Netanyahu is indicted in several cases, but he chooses to lock down the country for three weeks -- which is madness -- and leave for the United States," a female participant of the protest told Sputnik. Protesters drove cars to the airport entrance to block the way to the departure terminal. Some of them brought Israeli flags and black placards, others are chanting slogans such as "Netanyahu is criminal minister" and "We demand investigation now."

On August 13, Israel and the UAE agreed to normalise ties, which among other things entailed Israel giving up its annexation plans in the West Bank. The deal was brokered by the United States. The expectation was that the other countries of the region would follow the lead. A month later, on September 11, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain officially agreed to a similar deal in a trilateral phone conversation with US President Donald Trump and Netanyahu.

The signing ceremony for both agreements is scheduled to take place on Tuesday in Washington. Netanyahu has been probed simultaneously in several cases on corruption and bribery for a few years now, the reason why he had to abandon all ministerial posts but premiership amid Israel experiencing a lengthy political power crisis last year with three snap general elections in one year. (ANI/Sputnik)

