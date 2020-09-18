At least 14 people injured in Nicaragua capital after powerful Tornado

Managua [Nicaragua], September 18 (ANI/Sputnik): At least 14 people sustained slight injuries as a result of a powerful tornado in the Nicaraguan capital of Managua, Secretary-General of the city administration Fidel Moreno said.

"We have 72 houses ... damaged and five more fully destroyed, as well as received reports about at least 14 people with slight injuries," Moreno said on late Thursday.

The tornado hit four quarters of the Nicaraguan capital in the early hours of Managua and caused some damages there. The list of the damaged buildings includes a hospital. (ANI/Sputnik)