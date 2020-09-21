Opposition parties in Pakistan form alliance, anti-govt movement against Imran Khan

Major Opposition parties in Pakistan have formed an alliance -- Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) -- demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan and sacking of his top aid Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa over allegations of corruption. They have announced a three-phased movement against the Pakistan government under an "action plan" starting from October, Dawn reported.

The Opposition plans to organise nationwide protests in December and a "decisive long march" towards Islamabad in January 2021. On Sunday, Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, during a press conference had unveiled the plan, saying that they would "no more cooperate" with the Imran Khan government in parliament.

"This meeting has declared that the present selected government has been provided strength by the establishment, which had imposed it on the people through rigging in the elections. The meeting has expressed grave concerns over the increasing role of the establishment in politics and considered it a threat to country's national security and institutions," Maulana Fazl was quoted as saying as by Dawn. (ANI)