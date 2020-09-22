Left Menu
Development News Edition

China confirms dip in birth rates in Xinjiang; denies forced sterilization

China has finally acknowledged a drop in birth rates in Xinjiang but has denied reports of forced sterilization and genocide in its far western region.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 22-09-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 13:04 IST
China confirms dip in birth rates in Xinjiang; denies forced sterilization
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

China has finally acknowledged a drop in birth rates in Xinjiang but has denied reports of forced sterilization and genocide in its far western region. In its response to CNN, the Xinjiang government acknowledged the number of births in the region decreased drastically between 2017 and 2018. However, it claimed said that such procedures were not forced but voluntary and the Uyghur population has been "growing continuously."

The Xinjiang government was quoted as saying by CNN that "the birth rate in the region had dropped from 15.88 per 1,000 people in 2017 to 10.69 per 1,000 people in 2018." The local government attributed the decline to "the comprehensive implementation of the family planning policy." "In 2018, the number of newborns decreased by approximately 120,000 compared with 2017, of which about 80,000 were because of better implementation of family planning policy in accordance with law, according to estimates by the health and statistics department," the response to Chinese officials read.

The admission assumes significance as the international community has repeatedly criticized China over its treatment of its people in the country, especially in Xinjiang and Tibet. It has been rebuked globally for cracking down on Uyghur Muslims by sending them to mass detention camps, interfering in their religious activities and sending members of the community to undergo some form of forcible re-education or indoctrination.

Beijing, on the other hand, has vehemently denied that it is engaged in human rights abuses against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang while reports from journalists, NGOs and former detainees have surfaced, highlighting the Chinese Communist Party's brutal crackdown on the ethnic community, according to report. Genocide is a serious crime under international law and the US government has adopted the term on rare occasions only after extensive documentation. Some experts said reports of mass surveillance, torture, arbitrary detentions and forced detentions employed by China against Uyghurs amounts to "demographic genocide".

Recently, a bill was proposed by leading US lawmakers seeking to impose various restrictions related to China's Xinjiang region including prohibiting certain imports. The US and China have sparred over the issue with the former imposing range of sanctions on CCP officials and entities involved in the human rights violations in the region. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru: Sudanese national, 4 others held with drugs

Acting on a tip-off, the East Division of Bengaluru City police arrested five alleged drug peddlers, including a Sudanese national, on Monday night for their involvement in selling MDMA crystals and tablets.Sudanese national Ahmed Saeed and...

SC asks CBSE, UGC to ensure admission of students giving compartment exams

The Supreme Court Tuesday suggested that the CBSE declare the results of compartment examination expeditiously and asked the UGC to ensure that students get admission in colleges saying these are exceptional times. The top court asked CB...

COVID-19 induced CO2 emission reduction not yet detectable in atmosphere: Study

The carbon dioxide concentration in the atmosphere has not yet changed despite the restrictions of social life caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study that calls for better models to quantify the ability of land and ocean ecos...

Farm Bills: Youth Cong members detained during protest march towards Parliament

Some youth Congress members were detained by the police on Tuesday when they were trying to march towards the Parliament building in protest against the recently passed farm Bills. Speaking during the protest march, Indian Youth Congress ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020