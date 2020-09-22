For India, Africa's rise as one of global system's poles is not just desirable, it is absolutely necessary: Jaishankar

Ministery of External Affairs on Tuesday said that Africa is fundamental to India's foreign policy thinking and Africa's rise as one of the global system's poles is not just desirable but it is absolutely necessary. Speaking at the 15th CII-Exim Bank digital conclave on India-Africa Project Partnership, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India is Africa's third-largest export destination.

"For India, Africa's rise as one of the global system's poles is not just desirable, it is absolutely necessary. In fact, it is fundamental to our foreign policy thinking," Jaishankar In an address at a conclave on India-Africa partnership, Jaishankar said New Delhi welcomes the evolution and rise of the continent as a key factor in the contemporary world.

He further said, "India is Africa's third-largest export destination. With a cumulative investment of USD 54 billion, it is also one of the biggest investors in the continent." Jaishankar also talked about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and said its consequences will be far-reaching and will define the world order as de-colonization did in the 1950s and 1960s.

The External Affairs Minister touched upon India's digital journey which had been a force multiplier in the delivery of education, health care and welfare benefits to Indians and how this could be of use to Africa as well: through e-Vidya Bharati and e-Arogya Bharati, premier Indian educational institutions and hospitals had been linked with 16 African countries to offer tele-education and tele-medicine services. Jaishankar also detailed how Indian investment had created jobs and opportunities in African countries in energy, mining, banking, textiles and other sectors, mentioning, in particular, India's energy investment of about US$ 7 billion in a gas field in Mozambique as well as energy investments in South Sudan, north and west Africa. He mentioned India's welcome to several thousand African students studying for their degrees as well as in short-term courses in myriad subjects; the Indian-origin communities found across Africa also found mention for their contribution to the African continent's human capital and the hospitality that Africa had offered them. (ANI)