US Presidential Debate: Trump goes after Hunter Biden for work in Ukraine, Joe defends his son

US President Donald Trump went after former Vice President Joe Biden over his son Hunter's business dealings and alleged he had earned billions from work related to China and Ukraine. During the presidential debate, Trump said: "China ate your lunch, Joe. And no wonder: your son goes in and takes out billions of dollars, and he makes millions of dollars.

Biden defended his son and said Trump's attacks had been "totally, thoroughly discredited." He also took a jab at the Trump family: "We don't want to talk about family ethics, we could talk about his family all night." Claims about Biden Hunter earning billions from a Chinese government-owned state bank have previously been discredited by independent fact-checkers, and Hunter Biden's attorney said in 2017 he took an equity stake worth $420,000, The Wall Street Journal.

Few minutes down the debate, Trump again tried to bring the debate back to Hunter Biden. As Trump launched into an attack on Hunter Biden, including raising his past issues with drug addiction, Biden again turned to the camera and addressed the issue, even as Trump was seeking to interrupt.

"My son had a drug problem, but he's overcome it and I'm proud of him," Biden said. (ANI)