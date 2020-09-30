Powerful explosion heard in Paris, source unclear
Paris [France], September 30 (ANI/Sputnik): A powerful explosion was heard in the French capital of Paris on Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
According to media reports, the blast was heard all over the city.
The source of the explosion remains unclear. (ANI/Sputnik)