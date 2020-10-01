Advocates for transforming global food systems named ahead of UN Food Systems Summit
Youth, women and indigenous peoples’ leaders are among those to join a network of Food Systems Champions, who will drive forward progress towards the UN Food Systems Summit.UN Food Systems Summit | Updated: 01-10-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 11:13 IST
A set of Food Systems Champions, representing the diversity of society, have been announced today to help identify and rally communities around the most powerful ways to make our food systems stronger in all regions of the world.
The initial group of leaders in their fields and communities will advocate for more resilient, healthy, inclusive, and sustainable food systems. They will mobilize their networks to engage in dialogues and bring about actions that enable accessible and wide-ranging solutions to overcome challenges in national and regional food systems.
The initial Food Systems Champions include youth and indigenous peoples' leaders, smallholder farmers, and scientists from across the globe, as well as principals from nutrition, health, climate, nature, gender, policy, producer, academic, business, finance, and technology communities.
The Champions will work closely with the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy, Agnes Kalibata, to kick start activities in the build-up to the Summit, including discussions on how to galvanize and build their networks to unleash ambitious new actions, innovative solutions, and plans to transform food systems in alignment with diverse local contexts.
"This exciting and diverse group of leaders will jump start the Food Systems Champions Network to ensure the Food Systems Summit benefits from the input of the broadest and deepest set of food systems players," Kalibata said.
"This network will be the beating heart of the Summit over the coming months, and become the frontline of a new movement to transform global food systems for the better."
The network includes those who want to see a better food system and commit to support the UN Food Systems Summit, whether through leadership, research, business or civil society. As the Summit is envisioned as a "people's summit", the Champions Network will seek to engage as a network of networks and will be asking everyone to champion food systems and take action in their own right.
The UN Food Systems Summit was announced by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, on World Food Day last October as a part of the Decade of Action for delivery on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.
The aim of the Summit is help all stakeholders achieve the objectives of the Sustainable Development Agenda in 10 years through a food systems approach, leveraging the interconnectedness of food systems to global challenges such as hunger, climate change, poverty and inequality.
Unlike a traditional conference format, the Summit will be the culmination of global dialogues and efforts across five action tracks designed to encourage commitments from across the food system, including public and private sectors, research, and civil society.
Along with the Champions, the Summit will also be supported by an Advisory Committee that will provide strategic guidance, an independent Scientific Group that will ensure the robustness of the Summit's evidence base, and a UN Task Force that will facilitate cooperation across the UN system.
"We are all part of the food system, and so we all must come together to fight for stronger, more sustainable, healthy and equitable food systems around the world," Kalibata added.
"The UN Food Systems Summit is an important opportunity to fast-track our most ambitious solutions, and to deliver real progress on all of the Sustainable Development Goals."
The initial Champions will lead the call for a new movement to transform food systems, encouraging anyone involved in food systems to join the cause later this year online.
Initial Members of the UNFSS Champions Network
- Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, President, Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies, Mauritania
- Ajay Vir Jakhar, Chairman, Bharat Krishak Samaj (Farmers' Forum India), India
- Dr Bettina Prato, Coordinator, Smallholder and Agri-SME Finance and Investment Network (SAFIN), Italy
- Bonolo Monthe, Steering Committee Member, Generation Africa, Botswana
- Dr Bruno Oberle, Director General, International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Switzerland & Italy
- Carlos Manuel Rodriguez, CEO, Global Environment Facility, Costa Rica
- Catherine Bertini, Distinguished Fellow, Chicago Council on Global Affairs, and Former Executive Director, World Food Program (WFP), United States
- Cherrie Atilano, UN Nutrition Ambassador, and Founding Farmer and President, AGREA, Philippines
- Claudia Martínez Zuleta, Co-chair of the country programs of the Food and Land Use Economy- FOLU, Colombia
- Divine Ntiokam, Founder and Managing Director, Climate Smart Agriculture Youth Network, Cameroon
- Dr Dorit Adler, President, Israeli Forum for Sustainable Nutrition, Israel
- Ambassador Ertharin Cousin, CEO and President, Food Systems for the Future, and Former Executive Director, World Food Program (WFP), United States
- Prof Flemming Besenbacher, Chairman, Danish Think Tank on the Prevention of Food Waste and Food Losses, Denmark
- Gabriela Cuevas Barron, President, Inter-Parliamentary Union, Mexico
- Giuseppe Sala, Mayor of Milan, Chair of the Milan Urban Food Policy Pact, Italy
- Godfrey Bahiigwa, Director of Rural Economy and Agriculture, African Union Commission, Uganda
- Gunhild A. Stordalen, Founder and Executive Chair, EAT, Norway
- Helena Leurent, Director General, Consumers International, Switzerland & United Kingdom
- Hindou Ibrahim, Coordinator, Association of Peul Women and Autochthonous Peoples of Chad (AFPAT), Chad
- Ishmael Sunga, Chief Executive Officer, Southern African Confederation of Agricultural Unions (SACAU), Zimbabwe
- Janya Green, 4-H, United States
- Jemimah Njuki, IDRC and incoming Director for Africa, IFPRI, Kenya
- Jessica Vega, Coordinator, Global Indigenous Youth Caucus, Mexico
- Prof Joao Bosco Monte, President of the Brazil Africa Institute and General Coordinator of the Brazil Africa Forum, Brazil
- Joao Campari, Global leader of the Food practice for The Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) International, Brazil
- Prof Johan Rockström, Director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research and co-chair of the Earth Commission, Sweden
- Prof John Wilding, President, World Obesity Federation, United States
- José Graziano da Silva, Former Director-General, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Brazil
- Justin Adams, Executive Director, Tropical Forest Alliance (TFA), United Kingdom
- Dr Kanayo Nwanze, CGIAR Special Representative to the Food Systems Summit, Nigeria
- Kim Mi-hwa, Chair, Korea Zero Waste Movement Network, South Korea
- Kyle Stice, Manager, Pacific Island Farmers Organisation Network (PIFON), Fiji
- Lana Weidgenant, Real Food Systems - Deputy Director at Zero Hour International, Brazil
- Lavetanalagi Seru, Co-Founder and Coordinator, Alliance of Future Generations United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, Fiji
- Dr Lawrence Haddad, Executive Director, Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), United Kingdom
- Lucy Muchoki, CEO, Pan-African Agribusiness Consortium, Kenya
- Mai Thin Yu Mon, UN Global Indigenous Youth Caucus - Program Director for the Indigenous Peoples, China
- Marie-Claire Graf, Global Focal Point of the UNFCCC Youth Constituency (YOUNGO), Switzerland
- Mats Granryd, Director General, Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA), Sweden
- Michael Taylor, Director, global secretariat of the International Land Coalition (ILC), Botswana
- Michelle Nunn, CEO, CARE USA, United States
- Mike Nkhombo Khunga, Civil Society Organisation Nutrition Alliance, Malawi
- Nancy E. Roman, President and CEO, Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA), United States
- Naoko Ishii, Executive Vice President, Director for Center for Global Commons, the University of Tokyo
- Paul Hawken, Founder, Project Drawdown, United States
- Paul Newnham, Director, SDG2 Advocacy Hub Secretariat and Coordinator, Chefs' Manifesto, Australia
- His Eminence Cardinal Peter Turkson, Prefect, Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, Ghana
- Rick White, Chair, Committee on World Food Security (CFS), Private Sector Mechanism, Canada
- Robert Oliver, Chef and Founder, Pacific Island Food Revolution, New Zealand
- Ron Finley, Gangster Gardener and founder, Ron Finley project, United States
- Ruth Richardson, Executive Director, Global Alliance for the Future of Food, Canada
- Prof Saleemul Huq, Director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD), Bangladesh
- Sandrine Dixson-Declève, Co-President of the Club of Rome, Belgium and United States
- Sean de Cleene, Member of the Executive Committee, Head of the Future of Food, World Economic Forum, Australia
- Shakuntala Thilsted, Research Program Leader for Value Chains and Nutrition, World Fish, Malaysia
- E. Thanatat Tiensin, Chair, Committee on World Food Security (CFS), Thailand
- Theo De Jager, President, World Farmers Organization, South Africa
- Tom Arnold, Concern Worldwide Special Representative for Hunger, Ireland
- Wai-Chan Chan, Managing Director, Consumer Goods Forum, China
- Yugratna Srivastava, Plant-for-the-Planet & UN Major Group for Children and Youth, India
- READ MORE ON:
- global food systems
- Food Systems Champions