Advocates for transforming global food systems named ahead of UN Food Systems Summit

A set of Food Systems Champions, representing the diversity of society, have been announced today to help identify and rally communities around the most powerful ways to make our food systems stronger in all regions of the world.

The initial group of leaders in their fields and communities will advocate for more resilient, healthy, inclusive, and sustainable food systems. They will mobilize their networks to engage in dialogues and bring about actions that enable accessible and wide-ranging solutions to overcome challenges in national and regional food systems.

The initial Food Systems Champions include youth and indigenous peoples' leaders, smallholder farmers, and scientists from across the globe, as well as principals from nutrition, health, climate, nature, gender, policy, producer, academic, business, finance, and technology communities.

The Champions will work closely with the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy, Agnes Kalibata, to kick start activities in the build-up to the Summit, including discussions on how to galvanize and build their networks to unleash ambitious new actions, innovative solutions, and plans to transform food systems in alignment with diverse local contexts.

"This exciting and diverse group of leaders will jump start the Food Systems Champions Network to ensure the Food Systems Summit benefits from the input of the broadest and deepest set of food systems players," Kalibata said.

"This network will be the beating heart of the Summit over the coming months, and become the frontline of a new movement to transform global food systems for the better."

The network includes those who want to see a better food system and commit to support the UN Food Systems Summit, whether through leadership, research, business or civil society. As the Summit is envisioned as a "people's summit", the Champions Network will seek to engage as a network of networks and will be asking everyone to champion food systems and take action in their own right.

The UN Food Systems Summit was announced by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, on World Food Day last October as a part of the Decade of Action for delivery on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

The aim of the Summit is help all stakeholders achieve the objectives of the Sustainable Development Agenda in 10 years through a food systems approach, leveraging the interconnectedness of food systems to global challenges such as hunger, climate change, poverty and inequality.

Unlike a traditional conference format, the Summit will be the culmination of global dialogues and efforts across five action tracks designed to encourage commitments from across the food system, including public and private sectors, research, and civil society.

Along with the Champions, the Summit will also be supported by an Advisory Committee that will provide strategic guidance, an independent Scientific Group that will ensure the robustness of the Summit's evidence base, and a UN Task Force that will facilitate cooperation across the UN system.

"We are all part of the food system, and so we all must come together to fight for stronger, more sustainable, healthy and equitable food systems around the world," Kalibata added.

"The UN Food Systems Summit is an important opportunity to fast-track our most ambitious solutions, and to deliver real progress on all of the Sustainable Development Goals."

The initial Champions will lead the call for a new movement to transform food systems, encouraging anyone involved in food systems to join the cause later this year online.

Initial Members of the UNFSS Champions Network