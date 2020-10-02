Indian Embassy in Pakistan celebrates Gandhi Jayanti

The Indian Embassy in Pakistan celebrated Gandhi Jayanti on Friday, marking the two-year celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. The celebration programme commenced with floral tributes to India's revered figure.

"High Commission of India in Pakistan celebrated Gandhi Jayanti today, marking the two-year celebrations of 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma. Floral tributes to Bapu commenced the programme," Indian Embassy said in a tweet. The Embassy further said, "Life and teachings of Bapu were recollected through recitations and songs. A documentary on Mahatma Gandhi was screened. Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia highlighted the values and ideals popularised by the Mahatma."

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule with utmost patience. This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion. (ANI)