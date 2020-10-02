Left Menu
US Senator Mike Lee tests positive for coronavirus

US Republican Senator Mike Lee said in a statement on Friday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after visiting the White House several days ago.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 22:36 IST
US Republican Senator Mike Lee. Image Credit: ANI

Washington [US], October 2 (ANI/Sputnik): US Republican Senator Mike Lee said in a statement on Friday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after visiting the White House several days ago. "Yesterday morning, I was experiencing symptoms consistent with longtime allergies," Lee said in the statement.

"Out of an abundance of caution, I sought medical advice and was tested for COVID-19. Unlike the test I took just a few days ago while visiting the White House, yesterday's test came back positive," he added. On Thursday night (local time), President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump announced that they have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. (ANI/Sputnik)

