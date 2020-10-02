Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joe Biden, Ivanka Trump, Mike Pence pray for swift recovery of President, First Lady

US Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden on Friday has extended his prayer for the swift recovery of President Donald Trump and First Melania Trump after they were tested positive for coronavirus.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 23:17 IST
Joe Biden, Ivanka Trump, Mike Pence pray for swift recovery of President, First Lady
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Image Credit: ANI

US Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden on Friday prayed for the swift recovery of President Donald Trump and First Melania Trump after they were tested positive for coronavirus. The other people who have prayed for the fast recovery of the President and the First Lady include Ivanka and Mike Pence.

"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family," Biden said in a tweet. Taking to Twitter, Ivanka said, "Praying for the swift recovery of my father and Melania and for all those impacted by COVID-19. As they fight this together, the President will continue to fight for the people of this great country."

Similarly, Vice President Mike Pence said, "Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania." In a statement quoted by Sputnik, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, "The Secretary-General sends his best wishes to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a quick and complete recovery."

In a tweet, Canadian Prime Minister said, "Sophie and I are sending our best wishes to [President Donald] Trump and First Lady Melania [Trump]. We hope you both get well soon and have a full recovery from this virus." On Thursday (local time), Trump had tweeted, "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!," Trump said on Thursday (local time).

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Mike Pence said that they have tested negative for the virus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 206,402 coronavirus deaths; China reports 10 COVID-19 cases vs. 11 a day earlier and more

Facebook sues two companies engaged in data harvesting operation

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Commission says Pence-Harris debate still on

The vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris next week will go on as scheduled after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday. An official with the Commission on Presidential Debates confirme...

Gehlot govt launches anti-COVID campaign

On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhis birth anniversary on Friday, the Rajasthan government launched a state-wide anti-COVID campaign aimed at defeating the pandemic through various preventive and precautionary measures. The campaign was launc...

WRAPUP 5-U.S. job growth slows; nearly 4 million Americans permanently unemployed

U.S. employment growth slowed more than expected in September and over 300,000 Americans lost their jobs permanently, dealing a potential blow to President Donald Trump ahead of the fiercely contested Nov. 3 presidential election. The Labor...

Sao Paulo state in Brazil asks approval to use Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

The government of Sao Paulo state in Brazil has asked health regulator Anvisa to register for use the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Chinas Sinovac Biotech Ltd, governor Joao Doria said on Friday, a major step in what could be one ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020