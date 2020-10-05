Suicide attack in Afghanistan kills 8, Governor survives

The Governor of Laghman, Rahmatullah Yarmal's convoy was targeted on Monday by a suicide attacker, leaving eight dead and over 30 injured.

The Governor, though slightly injured, survived the attack. A spokesman for the provincial governor, Assadullah Dawlatzai said here on Monday, Sputnik reported.

No radical group operating in the country has taken responsibility for the attack so far, stated the report. (ANI)