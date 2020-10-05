Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suicide attack in Afghanistan kills 8, Governor survives

The Governor of Laghman, Rahmatullah Yarmal's convoy was targeted on Monday by a suicide attacker, leaving eight dead and over 30 injured.

ANI | Laghman | Updated: 05-10-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 15:24 IST
Suicide attack in Afghanistan kills 8, Governor survives
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Governor of Laghman, Rahmatullah Yarmal's convoy was targeted on Monday by a suicide attacker, leaving eight dead and over 30 injured.

The Governor, though slightly injured, survived the attack. A spokesman for the provincial governor, Assadullah Dawlatzai said here on Monday, Sputnik reported.

No radical group operating in the country has taken responsibility for the attack so far, stated the report. (ANI)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS Sushant report 'slap' on those 'defaming' Maha: Minister

The AIIMS medical board report ruling out murder angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case is a slap for those who had defamed the Maharashtra government over the actors death, state Minister Jayant Patil said on Monday. Speaking to reporters ...

Ethiopia bans flights over dam for security reasons - aviation chief

Ethiopia has banned all flights over its giant new hydropower dam on the Blue Nile for security reasons, the head of its civil aviation authority said on Monday. Ethiopia is locked in a dispute with Egypt and Sudan over its 4 billion Grand ...

Zimbabwe finance minister says COVID-19 won't hit economy as hard as elsewhere

Zimbabwes finance minister said on Monday the economy would not be as severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as initially feared and foreign currency inflows had shown resilience. The southern African nation was already grappling with r...

Cong alleges 'witch-hunt' after CBI raids Shivakumar; links it to Karnataka bypolls

The Congress on Monday accused the BJP of playing an insidious game of intimidation through its puppet CBI after the agency conducted raids against its Karnataka unit chief D K Shivakumar. The opposition party questioned the timing of the r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020