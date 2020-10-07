Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's sudden turn towards 'gross aggression' reason behind conflict with India: US State Department

Referring to the Galwan Valley face-off between Indian and Chinese troops, US State Department on Tuesday (local time) said that the recent incident where troops of both sides "beat each other to death" is a result of the Chinese government's sudden turn towards "gross aggression" in its entire periphery.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2020 11:11 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 11:11 IST
China's sudden turn towards 'gross aggression' reason behind conflict with India: US State Department
China and India flags. . Image Credit: ANI

Referring to the Galwan Valley face-off between Indian and Chinese troops, US State Department on Tuesday (local time) said that the recent incident where troops of both sides "beat each other to death" is a result of the Chinese government's sudden turn towards "gross aggression" in its entire periphery. Addressing a press briefing on the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo's visit to Tokyo, a State Department official compared the past conflicts between India and China with the current standoff saying the conflicts "in the Himalayas between China and India" has been "something that has been in the past handled according to unspoken or unwritten rules in the past to prevent these things from getting out of control".

However, the official said, the driving force behind the current conflict is the sudden turn toward gross aggression by the Chinese Government in its entire periphery. "The conflict in the Himalayas between China and India, something that has been in the past handled according to unspoken or unwritten rules in the past to prevent these things from getting out of control, and then you look at what happened here recently, where you've got actually people beating each other to death," the official said.

"...If you look at the single thing that's driving all this, it's a sudden turn toward gross aggression by the Chinese government in its entire periphery. I mean, you take it all the way around the Indo-Pacific and its western borders; you're seeing things that you haven't seen before, and these are responding to that," the official added. The Chinese and Indian troops are engaged in a stand-off since early May along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

The situation along the LAC deteriorated in June following the Galwan Valley clash in which both sides suffered casualties. Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the violent face-off on June 15-16. It happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

Speaking about Pompeo's opening remarks at the Quad foreign ministers meeting, another State Department official said that the State Secretary has framed his discussion during the meeting with Foreign Ministers of India, Japan and Australia around the free world versus Chinese authoritarianism and there was a lot of agreement "around that table". "But we also have to frame the problem correctly. This isn't about a U.S.-China dispute. This is about the free world versus Chinese authoritarianism. And the Secretary speaks frequently about that, and that's the way he framed his discussions, and there was a lot of agreement around that table," the officials remarked.

Pompeo has denounced China's "exploitation, corruption, and coercion" as he participated in a meeting in Tokyo of the Quad grouping of nations - the United States, Japan, India, and Australia. "As partners in this Quad, it is more critical now than ever that we collaborate to protect our people and partners from the CCP's exploitation, corruption and coercion," Pompeo had said. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Housing sales drop 35 pc in 7 cities in July-Sep despite demand recovery: Report

Housing sales across seven major cities in the country fell 35 per cent year-on-year to 50,983 units during the July-September period even as the demand recovered post lockdown, according to data analytics firm PropEquity. Sales stood at 78...

Barrett lived in house owned by co-founders of faith group

As a young law student, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett lived in a house owned by co-founders of People of Praise, a religious community that teaches that men are divinely ordained as the heads of both family and faith. Barrett has ...

PM Modi enters 20th year as democratically elected head of government

Crossing another milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered 20th consecutive year as the democratically elected head of a government, without a break, on Wednesday. The journey of the Prime Minister in public office began on October 7,...

Proposed Sri Lankan charter change raises rights concerns

A proposed amendment to Sri Lankas Constitution that would consolidate power in the presidents hands has raised concerns about the independence of the countrys institutions and the impact on ethnic minorities who fear their rights could be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020