Afghan chief negotiator meets PM Modi, re-affirms commitment to deepen India-Afghan relations

Abdullah Abdullah, chief negotiator in the intra-Afghan peace dialogue with Taliban, on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and re-affirmed the long term commitment to further deepen India-Afghan ties.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 14:00 IST
Abdullah Abdullah, Afghan chief negotiator, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. (Photo credit: Anurag Srivastava twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Abdullah Abdullah, chief negotiator in the intra-Afghan peace dialogue with Taliban, on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and re-affirmed the long term commitment to further deepen India-Afghan ties. "Strengthening our commitment to our close neighbour. PM @narendramodi met with Dr. Abdullah Abdullah @DrabdullahCE of Afghanistan, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation. He reaffirmed our long term commitment to further deepening India-Afghan ties," Anurag Srivastava, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, tweeted.

On Wednesday, Abdullah Abdullah had met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. The Chairman of High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan who is here on a five-day visit said the meeting with Doval was "constructive" and that the latter had assured him of India is in favour of a "democratic and sovereign Afghanistan, where no terrorists can operate".

"Had a constructive discussion with HE Ajit Doval, the NSA of India. We discussed the Afghan Peace Process, & the talks in Doha. He assured me of India's full support for the peace efforts, & that any peace settlement acceptable to Afghans, will have the support of India," read a tweet from Abdullah. This is the first visit of Abdullah to India after the formation of a new government in Afghanistan.

His visit comes at a time when the Afghanistan government and Taliban are trying to negotiate a deal in order to restore peace in the country. The peace talks between the Afghanistan government and the Taliban began on September 12 in Qatar's capital Doha. (ANI)

