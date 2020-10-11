Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagorno-Karabakh lawmakers urge Armenia, Russia, Iran to set up 'anti-terrorism center'

The parliament of the "unrecognised" Republic of Artsakh, otherwise known as Nagorno-Karabakh, has called on Armenia, Russia, and Iran to form an anti-terror unit to identify international terrorists in the region, the legislature has said in a statement.

ANI | Yerevan | Updated: 11-10-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 19:56 IST
Nagorno-Karabakh lawmakers urge Armenia, Russia, Iran to set up 'anti-terrorism center'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Yerevan [Armenia], October 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The parliament of the "unrecognised" Republic of Artsakh, otherwise known as Nagorno-Karabakh, has called on Armenia, Russia, and Iran to form an anti-terror unit to identify international terrorists in the region, the legislature has said in a statement.

"The National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic ... calls on the authorities of Armenia, Russia and Iran to ... establish a joint counter-terrorism coordination center for determining and developing joint plans to neutralize international terrorists who have infiltrated the region and their military bases," the statement read.

The Assembly also called on the three countries to condemn Azerbaijan's alleged use of terrorists in the hostilities. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read: Pompeo says violence must stop in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-COVID-hit Ireland hang on for 0-0 draw with Wales

Ireland managed to hang on for a gritty 0-0 draw at home to Wales in their UEFA Nations League tie in Dublin on Sunday, despite seven players missing out due to COVID-19 precautions.Having already lost forwards Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly ...

In hurricane-ravaged Louisiana, residents dig out, again

First, Hurricane Laura roared ashore with its staggering, 150 mph 241 kph winds. Then Hurricane Delta followed, with less wind but with ferocious downpours. The two back-to-back hurricanes in the space of six weeks have left this pocket of ...

Sri Lanka to gazette new coronavirus quarantine norms: Minister

Sri Lanka will gazette a new coronavirus quarantine regulation next week that will ensure stricter norms and severe punishment, including six month imprisonment, for those violating it, health minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi announced on Su...

I challenge Congress to find one 'anti-farmer' word in agri laws: BJP's Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur on Sunday said the central government is ready for an open debate with the Congress anywhere on the recently cleared agriculture legislations. The farm laws have led to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020