Argentina's coronavirus case tally tops 900,000

Buenos Aires [Argentina], October 13 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Argentina has risen by 9,524 over the past 24 hours to 903,730, the country's Health Ministry has said in a statement. As many as 318 patients passed away in the past 24 hours, with an overall death toll of 24,186 in the country.

At the national level, intensive care units are 64.3 percent occupied with patients, said the statement. According to the World Health Organisation, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 1,074,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 37.4 million.

It had declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus pandemic on March 11. (ANI/Sputnik)