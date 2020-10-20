12 police force members killed in blasts in Nimroz province of Afghanistan

At least 12 police force members, including the district police chief, were killed in two explosions in Kang district, in Afghanistan's Nimroz province, on Tuesday, said a member of Nimroz's provincial council. Nematullah Sediqqi, a member of Nimroz's provincial council, said that the two explosions, both roadside blasts, took place near the centre of Kang district.

The first incident occurred when a police vehicle hit a roadside bomb and five police personnel were killed, according to Tolo News. Sediqqi said that the second explosion occurred when a vehicle carrying seven police force members, including the Kang district police chief, hit a roadside bomb. The victims were on their way to the scene of the first explosion and were killed in the blast.

Tolo News reports that this incident is in wake of two similar explosions in Maidan Wardak province that occurred on earlier on Tuesday in which five civilians were killed and nine more were wounded. Tolo News, quoting the governor's office statement, said those wounded include five women and four children. The blast had hit two vehicles- a bus and a car carrying civilians. (ANI)

