US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that Sudan and Israel have agreed to the normalisation of relations, Al Jazeera reported.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-10-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 22:18 IST
Israel, Sudan agree to normalise relations, announces US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that Sudan and Israel have agreed to the normalisation of relations, Al Jazeera reported. Trump on Friday spoke with the leaders of Israel and Sudan as the two countries announced their plan to normalise ties, and further added that he expected the Palestinians and other nations, including Saudi Arabia, to also agree to closer ties in the coming months.

According to Al Jazeera, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a telephone call with Trump held in front of reporters at the White House, also welcomed what he called a rapidly expanding "circle of peace". On September 11, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain officially agreed to normalise relations with Israel, in a trilateral phone conversation with US President Donald Trump and Netanyahu.

The move came after United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel had agreed to normalise relations in August. The first two Arab countries to recognise Israel were Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994. (ANI)

