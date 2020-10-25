12 children killed in Takhar airstrike, independent rights commission confirms: Zalmay Khalilzad
Afghanistan's Independent Human Rights Commission has confirmed that 12 children were killed and many more injured in an airstrike by Afghan government forces carried out in the northeastern province of Takhar, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad said.ANI | Kabul | Updated: 25-10-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 10:57 IST
Kabul [Afghanistan], October 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Afghanistan's Independent Human Rights Commission has confirmed that 12 children were killed and many more injured in an airstrike by Afghan government forces carried out in the northeastern province of Takhar, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad said. "This is a terrible tragedy. Unfortunately, tragedy is not limited to Takhar. Civilians are victims of car bombs, IEDs [improvised explosive devices], and targeted killings perpetrated by the Taliban. Civilians have been forced to flee fighting in Lashkar Gah and other areas. We offer our condolences to all the families of those killed and injured," Khalilzad wrote on Twitter.
The US special representative called for a speedy reduction of violence in Afghanistan and for an acceleration of a political settlement. "The United States is singularly focused on this goal and is pressing both parties to reduce violence and find a path to peace as soon as possible," Khalilzad said.
Earlier this week, an Afghan military air raid targeting Taliban fighters was carried out in the northeastern province of Takhar, in the vicinity of a religious school and mosque. Afghan media reported on Wednesday that at least 47 members of Afghan security forces were killed in a Taliban ambush in Takhar. The air raid was carried out in the area after information was received that the Taliban fighters who were involved in the attack were hiding at a mosque in Takhar.
Clashes between the Afghan forces and the Taliban militants continue despite the ongoing peace talks in Qatar, which began in September after the United States and the Taliban movement signed a peace deal in Doha. (ANI/Sputnik)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghan
- Zalmay Khalilzad
- Khalilzad
- Lashkar Gah
ALSO READ
No discussion over India's military role in Afghanistan during talks with Indian leadership: Abdullah Abdullah
5 people killed, 9 injured in roadside bomb explosion in Afghanistan's Helmand Province
There will be impact of foreign elements but ultimate solution to restore peace will be Afghan-led, Afghan-owned: Abdullah on Pak involvement in peace talks
I am taking back message of support and commitment from India: Afghan peace envoy Abdullah.
Any peace deal with Taliban will not be detrimental to India's security: Afghan peace envoy Abdullah Abdullah to PTI.