Sri Lankan PM extends wishes on Vijayadashami

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa extended wishes on Vijayadashami (Dussehra) to his countrymen and other people celebrating around the globe on Sunday. In a Twitter post, Rajapaksa wished people celebrating the festival a peaceful, prosperous year ahead.

"As we come to the end of the 9 days long Navarathri festival by celebrating #Vijayadashami, I wish all #Sri Lankans and those celebrating around the globe, a peaceful, prosperous and fruitful year ahead," Mahinda Rajapaksa tweeted. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended wishes to his countrymen on Mahanavami, the ninth day of Navratri festival.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, festivities across the world have been muted. (ANI)