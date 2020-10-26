Left Menu
PM Modi to inaugurate 4th India Energy Forum today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 4th India Energy Forum by CERAWeek on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 13:07 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate 4th India Energy Forum today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 4th India Energy Forum by CERAWeek on Monday. "The Prime Minister of India, Hon. Shri Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, to be held virtually October 26-28," the organiser IHS Markit had said in a statement earlier.

"We are honored to have Prime Minister Modi inaugurate the fourth India Energy Forum by CERAWeek," said Daniel Yergin, IHS Markit vice chairman in a statement. The event will convene an international group of speakers and a community of over a thousand delegates from India and over 30 countries.

The speakers at the event would include Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan, Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Dan Brouillette US Secretary of Energy among others. (ANI)

