Left Menu
Development News Edition

India-US sign defence pact BECA at 2+2 ministerial dialogue

India and the United States on Tuesday signed the much-awaited Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA), which is the last of four foundational agreements for strengthening defence ties, allowing the militaries of the two countries to share geospatial information, high-end military technology and classified satellite data on defence-related issues.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 16:11 IST
India-US sign defence pact BECA at 2+2 ministerial dialogue
From Left to Right: US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India and the United States on Tuesday signed the much-awaited Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA), which is the last of four foundational agreements for strengthening defence ties, allowing the militaries of the two countries to share geospatial information, high-end military technology and classified satellite data on defence-related issues. Defence ministry's Additional Secretary Jivesh Nandan signed the agreement on behalf of the Indian government.

"Our military-to-military cooperation is progressing very well. In two days meeting, we also explored probable capacity building and other joint cooperation activities in third countries including our neighbourhood and beyond," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after 2+2 India-US Ministerial Dialogue. "We also agreed that upholding rules-based international order respecting rule of law and freedom of navigation in the international sea and upholding territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states are essential," he added.

US Secretary of Defence, Mark Esper called the partnership between the two countries "more important than ever". "As the world confronts a global pandemic and growing security challenges, the India-US partnership is more important than ever to ensure security, stability and prosperity of the region and the world," Esper said at the briefing.

He added, "Based on our shared values and common interests, we stand shoulder-to-shoulder in support of a free and open India-Pacific for all, particularly in light of increasing aggression and destabilising activities by China." US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo today assured that the United States would stand with India as it "confronts threats" to its sovereignty and liberty.

"The United States will stand by the people of India as they confront threats to their sovereignty and liberty. Our nations are committed to working together into expanding our partnerships across many fronts," Pompeo said. Pompeo who had arrived in India on Monday for the first leg of his four nations' tour will later in the day leave for Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia. While in India he led the US delegation including Defense Secretary Mark Esper for the 2+2 ministerial dialogue.

"The US and India are taking steps to strengthen our cooperation against all manner of threats and not just those posed by the Chinese Communist Party. Last year, we have expanded our cooperation on cyber issues, our navies have help joint exercises in the Indian ocean," Pompeo said in the media interaction following the meeting. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during the talks underlined the importance of stability and peace of the India-Pacific region.

"The India-Pacific region was the particular focus of our talks. We reiterated the importance of stability and peace and prosperity for all countries in this region," said Jaishankar. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lasa Supergenerics Reports Revenue of ₹ 109 Crores in H1 FY21 higher by 38% YoY

Profit After Tax in Q2 FY21 grew by 31 on a QoQ basis to 7 Crores MUMBAI, India, Oct. 27, 2020 PRNewswire -- Lasa Supergenerics Limited Lasa, Indias leading API manufacturer, announced its financial results for the quarter ended September...

My Hero Academia Season 5 to focus on Endeavor’s complicated relationship with his family

The anime aficionados are ardently waiting to know when My Hero Academia Season 5 will be out. The confirmation on its future making was disclosed by Weekly Shnen Jump on April 2. Read further to get more updates on this imminent series.My ...

Dismiss plea of Rajput's sisters for quashing FIR: Rhea to HC

Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday requested the Bombay High Court to dismiss a petition filed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs two sisters to quash the FIR lodged against them for forging and procuring fake medical prescription for t...

COVID's cognitive costs? Some patients' brains may age 10 years

People recovering from COVID-19 may suffer significant brain function impacts, with the worst cases of the infection linked to mental decline equivalent to the brain ageing by 10 years, researchers warned on Tuesday. A non-peer-reviewed stu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020