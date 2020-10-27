'I Stand with France' trends in India as Emmanuel Macron faces outrage from Pak, Turkey others

Under intense backlash for alleged Islamophobia from countries like Turkey and Pakistan, a section of users on social media have voiced their support to French President Emmanuel Macron for his comments against terror activities in the country. On Tuesday, a new hashtag started trending on Twitter in India. #IStandWithFrance saw hundreds of social media users tweeting with this hashtag people expressing their support to Macron's strong decision to take a stand against extremism in France.

One Twitter user said, "@EmmanuelMacron Respected Macron sir, The entire India with you..Flag of IndiaFlag of France India is always with France..we love you macron..we support your stand against terrorism." "#IAmWithFrance #welldoneFrance #IStandWithFrance France hat's off for successfully retaliation against Islamic terrorists. This piecelovers should not be treated like guest," said another Twitter user.

Similarly, another Twitter user said, "Wht @EmmanuelMacron has done is commendable.He is the "life saver of humanity". This should be replicated globally. It's now or never. U have to call a spade a spade before it's too late.. A right leader will take a step against the Islamic radicals and terrors. #IStandWithFrance" This comes days after Samuel Paty, a school teacher, was beheaded by an 18-year-old teenager on the outskirts of Paris after he showed cartoons depicting the Prophet during a lesson.

Paty was posthumously granted France's highest award, the Legion d'Honneur, and commemorated in the national ceremony at the Sorbonne University in Paris. While this prompted the French President to take stern action against terror activities in the country, Turkey and Pakistan have continued to attack Macron's decisions.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying by CNN, "What is Macron's problem with Islam? What is his problem with Muslims?" "Macron needs some sort of mental treatment. What else is there to say about a head of state who doesn't believe in the freedom of religion and behaves this way against the millions of people of different faiths living in his own country?" he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had slammed Macron and said that he has "chosen to deliberately provoke Muslims". Taking to Twitter, Khan said, "Hallmark of a leader is he unites human beings, as Mandela did, rather than dividing them. This is a time when Pres Macron could have put healing touch and denied space to extremists rather than creating further polarisation and marginalisation that inevitably leads to radicalisation."

"By attacking Islam, clearly without having any understanding of it, President Macron has attacked and hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims in Europe and across the world." "The last thing the world wants or needs is further polarisation. Public statements based on ignorance will create more hate, Islamophobia and space for extremists," he said in a following tweet.