Terrorism raising its ugly head, Pakistan govt fails to maintain law and order: PML(N) leader on Peshawar blast

Slamming the Imran Khan government over the Peshawar blast, Pakistan Muslim League (N), or PML(N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday stated that terrorism was raising its ugly head. While talking to the media after his arrival in Karachi, Iqbal said that the explosion had proved that the government had failed to maintain law and order, reported ARY News.

"The government is diverting Pakistan from the path of the constitution to the path of oppression," said the PML(N) leader. "Pakistan Democratic Movement will send the government home and will bring a true representative government," ARY News further quoted Iqbal.

Iqbal also mentioned that political and democratic forces have been united under the constitution of Pakistan. "We are talking about strengthening the system and running the country according to the constitution and the law," he said.

At least eight people were killed and more than 100 injured in a bomb blast on Tuesday inside a seminary in Peshawar's Dir Colony, reported Geo News, quoting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Chief Sanaullah Abbasi and hospital officials. (ANI)