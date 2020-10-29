Woman gangraped for 21 days after being sold by husband for Rs 5,000 in Pakistan

A woman in Pakistan's Sargodha was allegedly sold for Rs 5000 by her husband to his friends who gang-raped her for 21 days. The woman, who is a resident of a village in Sargodha, approached a court to file an FIR against her husband, reported Geo News.

The woman victim stated that she had married the man by choice a year-and-a-half ago Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Ijaz Raza has sought a report from the Sargodha District Police Officer and summoned him on November 2, according to Geo News.

The senior police officer, on the other hand, has stated that the police was conducting raids to arrest the suspects after the woman filed her complaint. (ANI)