Biden leads Trump in swing states of North Carolina, Florida and Pennsylvania

Former US Vice President and Democratic Party Presidential nominee Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in the swing states of North Carolina, Florida and Pennsylvania in less than a week until November 3 -- the election day according to the latest Hill/Harris battleground Poll. According to The Hill, Biden's lead in the swing states is a warning sign for Trump who won all three states back in 2016. Joe Biden's position in key swing states going into the final week suggests that Trump has so far been unable to generate enough momentum to close the gap," said pollster Mark Penn.

He added, "All three states remain in toss-up range but increasing virus cases and massive Biden expenditures are making it hard for Trump to gain traction." In Florida, Biden leads Trump by 3 points 50 per cent to 47 per cent within the poll's margin of error. Three per cent said that they were unsure or did not know.

The data reflects other recent polling out of Floridashowing a narrow contest. According to a Quinnipiac University poll, Biden was up by 3 points in Florida 45 percent to 42 per cent of Trump. Whereas the RealClearPolitics polling average shows Biden up by 7.7 percentage points. The Hill further reported that Biden's campaign is actively working to appeal to the Hispanic community in the state given the narrow race unfolding. 54 per cent of Hispanics that polled in the state said that they supported Biden while 43 per cent said that they supported Trump.

"In Florida, Trump has a strong Latino vote for a Republican but has problems with senior women concerned about the [coronavirus]," Penn said. According to the American daily, both Biden and Trump were out in force on Thursday with Biden holding rallies in Tampa which is located at one end of the state's crucial I-4 corridor and Broward County.

Fifty-five percent of Florida voters said that they believe the former Vice President would do a "better job" at handling the COVID-19 pandemic, while 45 per cent said the same about Trump, according to the poll. Whereas in the case of the swing state of Pennsylvania, Biden leads trump 51 per cent to 46 per cent as per the polls where three per cent Biden was also leading in a Quinnipiac survey released on Thursday, showing him up 51 per cent to 44 per cent over Trump.

RealClearPolitics polling average shows Biden leading Trump by 4.3 points. This state of Pennsylvania, four years ago was a key state in Trump's win. The battleground poll shows that Trump is leading Biden with 51 per cent to 46 per cent among white voters. Penn noted that while Trump has strong support from rural Pennsylvania voters, but acknowledged Biden's strength in the suburbs.

However, the former vice President's lead in North Carolina is narrower by one per cent point as Biden leads Trump 49 percent to 48 per cent. The Hill reported that the poll showed a "stark" racial divide in the state, with 60 per cent of white voters saying they supported Trump and 38 percent supporting Biden.

Ninety-one per cent of African American voters said they supported Joe Biden and only 6 percent said the same for Trump. "In North Carolina, Trump is getting little to no black vote and is down in the suburbs to make a should win state close," Penn said. It was further reported that Biden had a 10-point lead over Trump among Latinos -- 42 per cent to 52 per cent.

The battleground polls were conducted online among likely voters by Harris within Florida (1,148 likely voters), North Carolina (903 likely voters), and Pennsylvania (901 likely voters) between Oct. 26-29. The US Presidential Elections are to be held on November 3. (ANI)