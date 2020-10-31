Biden's lead over Trump narrows slightly to 8 points

Left Menu
US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's lead over President Trump has narrowed slightly to 8 points from a 10-point lead in early October, according to a Fox News national survey of likely voters, ahead of the US presidential elections, scheduled on November 3.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-10-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 17:12 IST
US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI

US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's lead over President Trump has narrowed slightly to 8 points from a 10-point lead in early October, according to a Fox News national survey of likely voters, ahead of the US presidential elections, scheduled on November 3. Currently, Biden is leading Trump with a 52-44 per cent margin, as to 53-43 per cent lead three weeks ago.

Among likely voters, the support for Biden has been between 51-53 percent since early September, which is considerably greater than the polls in 2016, where neither candidate exceeded 48 percent support in pre-election surveys -- or the final election results. "Biden is holding a substantial lead nationally, many votes are already cast, and there are few undecideds....It's hard to see the national race shifting significantly in the closing days, but that does not mean it's impossible for Trump to again thread the needle on an Electoral College victory," says Democratic pollster Chris Anderson, who conducts the survey with Republican Daron Shaw.

According to Fox News, the survey depicts that Trump is preferred by White men (+17 points), rural voters (+18), and White evangelical Christians (+50), while Biden is favoured among women (+17 points), suburban women (+29), Hispanics (+18), Blacks (+66), and voters under age 30 (+32). Seniors had backed Trump by a 9-point margin in 2016, yet favor Biden by 10 in the new survey.

"Biden has the advantage among key groups, especially seniors, suburbanites, and independents....Trump needs a few more points out of these groups to win re-election. But the main impediment is the stubborn stability of the race; it has not changed much all year despite pandemics, economic collapses, and massive social unrest," says Shaw. (ANI)

