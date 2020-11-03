Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan cannot afford to go into lockdown again: Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday stated that Pakistan cannot afford to go into a lockdown again, and urged everyone to strictly follow preventive measures against COVID-19.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 03-11-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 18:26 IST
Pakistan cannot afford to go into lockdown again: Imran Khan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday stated that Pakistan cannot afford to go into a lockdown again, and urged everyone to strictly follow preventive measures against COVID-19. While addressing a cabinet meeting in the capital, Khan said the provincial governments needed to ensure the implementation of Trace, Test and Quarantine (TTQ) and smart lockdown strategies pertaining to the coronavirus, reported Geo News.

"The country cannot afford lockdown again," said the Prime Minister after the Cabinet was briefed on the COVID-19 situation across the nation. Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar -- who also heads the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) -- and the Khan's aide on health, Dr Faisal Sultan, informed the Cabinet that the number of coronavirus patients, as well as virus-related deaths, was increasing,

Adherence to COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) needed to be ensured, said Umar and Sultan. The Prime Minister also announced a package for small industries, underscoring that Pakistan's industries would not be closed down now, according to Geo News.

If the number of COVID-19 cases rises, the businesses and industries would continue their operations while heeding the SOPs, he added. Khan also said that additional power to small-scale industries would be provided at a cost of 50 per cent.

As of reporting time, Pakistan has recorded 336,260 coronavirus cases, of which 315,446 have recovered, and close to 7,000 deaths. Sindh has the highest number of cases, at 146,774, with Punjab closely following at 104,894. (ANI)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Covid-19 affects business of beauty parlours, salons this Karva Chauth

In Hindu dharma, the purpose of life is self-realisation or the discovery of God and Hindus observe fasts on special occasions. Karva Chauth is among the many festivals celebrated in the Northern and North-Eastern parts of India. It comes n...

MP bypolls: 66.28 pc turnout till 6 pm; one hurt in violence

Amid reports of violence at a few places, an estimated 66.28 percent voter turnout was recorded till 6 pm on Tuesday in the crucial by-polls to 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, an official said. One person was injured in stray incidents...

India, US, Japan and Australia kick-start Malabar naval exercise in Bay of Bengal

The navies of India, the US, Japan, and Australia on Tuesday held a series of complex maneuvers in the Bay of Bengal, kick-starting the four-day-long first phase of the Malabar naval exercise, seen as a prelude to future military cooperatio...

53.51 pc turnout in Phase 2 assembly polls in Bihar, figure likely to go up: EC

The 94 assembly constituencies that went to poll in the phase two of Bihar elections on Tuesday recorded 53.51 per cent turnout and the figure was likely to go up as voting continued beyond schedule in several places, the Election Commissio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020