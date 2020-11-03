Left Menu
Development News Edition

PDM Lahore rally a referendum against 'incapable, incompetent' rulers: PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that the upcoming Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Lahore on December 13 would be a referendum against "incapable and incompetent" rulers.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 03-11-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 20:32 IST
PDM Lahore rally a referendum against 'incapable, incompetent' rulers: PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that the upcoming Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Lahore on December 13 would be a referendum against "incapable and incompetent" rulers. Speaking at a press conference, he said that the event would prove that Lahore has awakened, after which entire Punjab and Pakistan would awaken, reported ARY News.

Taking a swipe at the ruling government, he asked how democracy would thrive if institutions are used for political objectives, and further questioned who had made the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) controversial and who was blackmailing its chairman. The lawmaker also claimed that he was arrested on fake and baseless charges and was implicated in a drug case when nothing incriminating was found against him, according to ARY News.

A time will come when the corruption watchdog would admit in courts that these cases are politically motivated, he maintained and appealed to the chief justice to take notice of these cases. Sanaullah further announced the PDM will also hold a public meeting in Islamabad. He also claimed that the number of participants in PDM's Islamabad rally would surge past one million when it reaches the capital.

This comes amid a tense political scenario in Pakistan, with the opposition's 11-party alliance, PDM having organised three mammoth rallies in Gujranwala, Karachi and Balochistan as part of countrywide agitations, demanding the resignation of Imran Khan. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

Haikyuu!! Season 5 possibilities, Season 4 episode 19 synopsis revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

INSTANT VIEW-China halts Ant Group's mega IPO

China suspended Ant Groups 37 billion stock market listing on Tuesday, thwarting the worlds largest IPO with just days to go, in a dramatic move that left investors and bankers scrambling for answers.Following are instant reactions from inv...

Ivory Coast deploys police after opposition creates parallel government

Riot police dispersed opposition supporters outside the main Ivory Coast opposition leaders house on Tuesday after the government accused him of sedition for creating a parallel administration in defiance of President Alassane Ouattaras ele...

Folksam leak shares data of 1 mln Swedes with tech giants

Swedens largest insurer, Folksam, accidentally leaked private data on about one million of its customers to a handful of the worlds largest technology companies, it said on Tuesday.Folksam, which insures 50 of Swedish homes and individuals,...

After a campaign like no other, Americans rendering final verdict at polls

Americans cast votes on Tuesday in the bitterly contested presidential race between incumbent Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden after a tumultuous four years under the businessman-turned-politician that have left the United States as de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020