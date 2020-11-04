Left Menu
US, India have strong relationship, won't be affected significantly by election result: Kamala Harris' uncle Gopalan Balachandran

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 11:38 IST
Gopalan Balachandran, the ex-Director, Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses and uncle of Democrats Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Image Credit: ANI

The United States and India have a strong relationship, and it will not be affected in "any significant manner" by either Trump getting re-elected or Biden winning the Presidential election, Gopalan Balachandran, the ex-Director, Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses and uncle of Democrats Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, said here on Wednesday. Talking to ANI, Gopalan presented his views on the US elections, saying he expects former vice president Biden to win the election, adding that the state of Florida holds significance in this election because if incumbent Donald Trump loses it he will lose the election.

"I expect Biden to get through. Florida's important because if Trump loses it he'll have to say goodbye. But it won't matter to Biden as he can win from other states," G Balachandran said. Reacting on the remarks of Biden who said if he gets elected he would not differentiate between the Democrat and Republican states, Balachandran said: "The US is in very critical position today. What Joe Biden says, look we are not a separate place. But we can fight politically we will go to work together. That was not the case with Trump. God help America if Trumps's win four years more."

Election Day is underway in the US. The spotlight is on the race for the White House between President Trump, who is seeking a second term, and his rival, veteran Democrat Biden. Joe Biden has garnered a lead of 205 electoral votes against President Donald Trump's 136 votes in the US presidential polls, according to current projections by CNN on Tuesday.

Biden is projected to win Washington, Oregon, California, Illinois, New Hampshire and New Mexico. California has one of the biggest shares in the Electoral College, with 55 votes, while Illinois also has a significant contribution with 20. Biden is also projected to win Colorado, Connecticut, Vermont, Delaware, Washington, DC, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York. According to the projections, Trump is expected to win Wyoming, Missouri, Utah and Kansas. (ANI)

